It’s not too late to pull SCN samples

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

It’s not too late to collect SCN Samples. Fall is the best time to sample for SCN. The end of the week and weekend weather forecast should provide an opportunity to collect samples if it is dry enough before the ground freezes. A soil test will reveal if SCN is present and at what levels. Knowing your SCN numbers in fall will give enough time to plan for next year and to identify the best management practices. If you are collecting samples for soil fertility, a subsample can be used for SCN testing.

Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora is providing farmers an opportunity to get their soil tests processed for SCN and at the same time, help track the trends of SCN in Ohio. With funding from the Ohio Soybean Council and The SCN Coalition, the goal is to sample more soybean fields, targeting those that have consistently been yielding low, under continuous soybean or double crop, and with weed issues. To help with this, up to TWO soil samples, per grower, will be tested for SCN, free of charge. For more information on how to sample for SCN and where to send these samples, please visit our article: ‘Collect Fall Soil Samples for SCN.’

When collecting samples, it is recommend using a 1-inch-diameter cylindrical probe to collect 15 to 20 soil cores, 8 inches deep, for every 20 acres. Collect these soil cores in a zig-zag pattern across an area similar in soil texture and cropping history. Thoroughly mix the composite sample by gently breaking the soil cores. Place 1 pint (approx. 2 cups) of soil in a labeled plastic bag and ship it to the lab as soon as possible. For more information on how to collect soil sample for SCN testing click here. Samples can also be delivered to three of the OSU OARDC Research Stations. The attached Soil Sample Submission form provides the research station addresses and instructions for packaging the samples.

If you do not want to deliver the samples, you can download and complete the Soil Sample Submission Form and mail your samples to:

OSU Nematology and Soybean Pathology Lab

Attn: Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Ph.D.

110 Kottman Hall

2021 Coffey Rd.

Columbus, Ohio 43210

lopez-nicora.1@osu.edu