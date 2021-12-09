Liberty Union FFA student Brooke Blansette places in the top 4 in the nation in Equine Placement

Share Facebook

It is every FFA member’s dream, who has ever attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana to walk across the awards stage and hear their personal name announced in front of over 50,000 fellow FFA members. This dream was accomplished for Brook Blansette this year on October 29, 2021. With over 40 fellow Liberty Union FFA members sitting at the edge of their seats rooting Brooke on, we are very proud of her hard work and dedication to her Supervised Agriculture Experience.

Miss. Brooke Blansette is currently working at Shoo Fly Stables where she helps take care of over 30 horses daily. She continued her experience even after she graduated from high school, and while she obtained another job working for another local farmer. Throughout the months of September and October, Brooke trained for her proficiency interview in the area of Equine Placement. To qualify for her award, Brooke had to work for a horse farm and help run the day-to-day activities for over 4 years. After hours of preparation and interviews, Brooke ended up placing in the top 4 in the nation. The Liberty Union FFA Chapter could not be any prouder of her and her countless hours of hard work, and being an agriculture advocate. We would like to wish her the best of luck for the great things she plans on pursuing in her future.