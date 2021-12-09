Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter Inducts New Members

Share Facebook

On Monday, November 22, 2021, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter awarded 32 new members their Greenhand FFA Degree. The Greenhand Degree is awarded to first year members of the FFA, and is the first award that can be received. Each member awarded received a pin to be worn on their FFA jacket and a certificate of achievement.

In order to receive the Greenhand FFA Degree the members must be enrolled in an agriculture class, have plans for a Supervised Agricultural Experience Program, learned and explained the FFA Creed, Motto, Salute, Mission Statement, Code of Ethics and uses of the FFA Jacket, Colors, and Emblem, and demonstrated an understanding of the FFA’s history, chapter constitution and by-laws. The Greenhand FFA Degree is the first of four degrees that an FFA member can earn.

The students earning the degree were Haley Barnes, Hale Beck, Wyatt Black, Blake Boggess, Adrien Comer, Wyatt Cotrell, Clayton Couser, Julia Couser, Evan Demmitt, Lydia Durst, Rhylee Eicchorn, Caysen Gates, Katelyn Hall, Peyton Harper, Bryce Haught, Violet Hazard, Lacie Henry, Myah Jefferis, Jacqueline Kadel, Haley Lane, Abigail Maxson, Connor Maxson, Lillian McClain, Cora Moore, Kat Niswonger, Wesley Penny, Karley Prosser, Dalton Schreadley, Jackson Shane, Caleb Staley, Kamden Wolfe, and Aliana Wissman.