Miami East-MVCTC FFA Competes in District Job Interview Competition

Recently several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the District 5 FFA Job Interview Career Development Event held at Brookville High School. The Event consisted of designing a resume and cover letter, completing a job application, performing an interview, and writing a form thank you letter.

Gretchen Stevens competed in the Division 4 (senior year) interview competition. She placed 9th in the district. There were 24 participants.

Isaac Beal competed in the Division 3 (junior year) interview competition. He placed 4th in the district. There were 23 participants.

Alaina Helsinger competed in the Division 2 (sophomore year) contest and placed 7th in the district. There were 18 participants.