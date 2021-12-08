Miami East-MVCTC FFA Food Science and Technology Team Competes

Share Facebook

By Kendal Staley, Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter Reporter

Recently the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Food Science and Technology Team competed in the District 5 Contests hosted by Twin Valley South High School.

Food Science and Technology Contest contestants included Adi Richter, Isaac Beal, Emma Sutherly, Braden Zekas, Dottie Everett, Samuel Sutherly, Chloe Gump, Ethan Paulus, Jayden Gates, Katelynn Dill, Matthew Osting, Jillian Niswonger, Anthony Putnam, Luke Brunke, Sydney Brittain, Annabelle Penny, Kendal Staley, Evan Massie, and Spencer Triplett.

Miami East students placed 2nd out of 29 teams. They qualified for the state competition in December. The highest placing team was Adi Richter, Isaac Beal, Braden Zekas, and Jayden Gates. Adi Richter was the highest placing individual from Miami East. She placed second. Isaac Beal was the third overall high individual in the entire contest.

During the contest the team members were asked to complete a product development scenario in which they calculated the nutritional facts for a new food product and designed a new package. Also they completed an aroma identification section, responded to customer inquiry scenarios, identified sanitation errors in the food industry and common equipment used in a food production facility, and completed a taste sensory test and flavor identification.