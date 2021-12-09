This thanksgiving season, Mowrystown FFA held their annual thanksgiving dinner at Whiteoak High School on November 23, from 5pm-7pm. We had an amazing turnout and were super proud of all the work we got done.
We had an estimate of around 200 people show up, and or take to-go boxes. We made everything from scratch, and had FFA members bring in desserts.
Mowrystown FFA Annual Thanksgiving Dinner
