Mowrystown FFA Chapter fruit and nut sale

By Lydia Carr, Chapter Reporter
The Mowrystown FFA Chapter had its annual fruit and nut sale. Flyers for the students were due November the 11th. About 60 individuals sold items for our organization, and we made a really good profit out of it!
