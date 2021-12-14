Mowrystown kids organizing fruit.

Mowrystown FFA Chapter fruit and nut sale

December 14, 2021 FFA News Leave a comment

By Lydia Carr, Chapter Reporter

The Mowrystown FFA Chapter had its annual fruit and nut sale. Flyers for the students were due November the 11th. About 60 individuals sold items for our organization, and we made a really good profit out of it!

Check Also

It’s not too late to pull SCN samples

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved