MVCTC FFA Raises $10,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton

41st Annual MVCTC FFA Charity Auction Raised over $10,000 for Ronald Mcdonald House Charities of Dayton! Pictured left to right – Bill Hershberger (MVCTC FFA Advisor and Auction Organizer), Reba Chenoweth (Marketing & Communications Manager RMHC Dayton), Cheyeanne Epperson (MVCTC FFA Chapter President), and Eva Wiley (MVCTC FFA Advisor).

The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter hosted the 41st Annual Charity Auction to support Dayton’s Ronald McDonald House Charities. The auction was held on Friday, December 10, 2021, in the new Diesel Power Technologies lab in the recently completed C wing of the MVCTC campus. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of MVCTC FFA instructors and students, over $10,000 was raised this year, and all proceeds go to the Ronald McDonald House on Valley Street in Dayton.

According to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton website, https://rmhcdayton.org/, “The Ronald McDonald House on Valley Street provides a home away from home with 14 private guest rooms at no cost to guests. We provide home-cooked meals, on-site laundry, family programming and play spaces, among other amenities. The Ronald McDonald Family Rooms at Dayton Children’s Hospital and inside Emmett’s Place at Miami Valley Hospital provides a space for families to rest and regroup without leaving the hospital. These programs are critical to our mission of providing community, comfort, and hope to families of seriously ill children so that they can focus on what matters most: their children.”

Retired MVCTC Ag Educator Waid Lyons started the charity auction in 1980. The original auction was a hat auction, making $250. Over the past 40 years, the MVCTC FFA chapter has donated well over $100,000.

The MVCTC charity event would not be possible without the support of several staff and alumni. MVCTC Agriculture Livestock & Production instructor, Bill Hershberger, organizes the event with the assistance of the FFA members and MVCTC staff members. MVCTC retirees Waid and Pat Lyons are back to help each year with the event they so lovingly started 41 years ago. MVCTC FFA alumni volunteer their auctioneer talents every year for the event. The MVCTC FFA support of the Ronald McDonald House in Dayton is the longest-running third-party event.

FFA Has been an important part of the history of MVCTC since its inception in 1971. FFA is a dynamic youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

For more information about the Miami Valley Career Technology Center, visit www.mvctc.com.

For 50-years, MVCTC has provided career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties, including Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults, and organizations in the Miami Valley.