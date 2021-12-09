Northwestern FFA Attends Leadership Night

Share Facebook

On Thursday, November 18th, members of the Northwestern FFA Chapter traveled to Shelby High School to attend a Leadership Night. This was the first leadership night in three years, due to COVID-19. The chapter had 16 members attend this event. These members were Zoey Dudte, Jadeyn Berry, Rylee Dawson, Hanna Wilson, Kirsten Boreman, Ava Stoller, Melanie Imhoff, Maddy Yasch, Miranda Smith, Kade Tegtmeier, Kaleb Badger, Mallory Gilbert, Gabby Riedel, Audrey Franks, Logan Garmen, Emma Connelly. All of these members participated in group sessions with the State President, Jake Zajkowski and the State Sentinel, Faith Galavich. The State President and State Sentinel hosted the event and incorporated members to get involved. There were various activities such as building paper statues, finishing the lyrics to a song, and filling in papers with definitions of words and motivation that will help members along their journey.

This event ended with a dodgeball tournament and a taco dinner. Members were able to have dinner and bond with members from other chapters. Our members learned a lot from this event and will take the skills that they learned and incorporate them into our chapter. Thank you to everyone who made this event possible!