Northwestern FFA Attends National FFA Convention

On October 26-October 30, 2021, 12 members from the Northwestern Wayne FFA Chapter traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana for the National FFA Convention. They traveled on a charter bus with West Holmes, Licking Valley, and Smithville FFA Chapters. Members that attended were Ava Stoller, Melanie Imhoff, Haley Caldwell, Kara Burgan, Mallory Gilbert, Miranda Smith, Maddy Yasch, Hanna Wilson, Jadeyn Berry, Zoey Dudte, Lauren Vaughan, and Rylee Dawson. On Tuesday, members traveled to a dinner boat in Kentucky. During the evening, the group of students were able to enjoy a dinner along the Ohio River, bond with members from other chapters, tour the boat, and participate in a dance party. Following the dinner boat the members departed to the hotel. On Wednesday, the members toured the University of Kentucky, where they had the opportunity to tour the campus, learn about some of the opportunities they offer, and enjoy lunch on campus. After the visit, they toured Churchill Downs. Following this tour members traveled to Schimpff’s Confectionery. Members were able to see how their candy was made, taste test it, and purchase some. Wednesday evening, members departed for Indianapolis where the group had dinner at a Japanese Steakhouse. After dinner, the group departed for the hotel.On Thursday morning, members attended the Opening Session in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, and Courtney DeHoff was the speaker. Courtney spoke about staying true to your roots and finding your place in agriculture. After the opening session, members explored the Trade Show and Shopping Mall, where they learned about colleges and many agricultural career opportunities, and shopped for FFA apparel, clothes, and much more! Members then attended the second session where we received our National Chapter Award. Later on Thursday, members enjoyed dinner at So Italian and then traveled to Cabelas to do some shopping. On Friday, members attended the fourth general session where National Officers gave their retiring addresses. After attending the session members traveled to Indianapolis Motor Speedway where they toured the track, were able to kiss the bricks, and shop in the gift store. Members were then able to tour Not Just Popcorn and Hunter’s Honey Farm. This gave members knowledge on how popcorn is made and the process honey goes through to get on the shelves. To wrap up the evening, members enjoyed pizza at the hotel with other chapters. On Saturday, the members attended the American Degree Session. In the final session, six Northwestern FFA Members received their American FFA Degree. Austin Beegle, Abby Ramseyer, Alex Borton, Jordan Melegari, Kaitlyn Praisler, and Brock Tegtmeier received this degree. After the final session the members traveled home from a fun and educational time in Indianapolis.