Northwestern FFA Competes at the District Parliamentary Procedure Contest

On Thursday, December 2nd, members of the Northwestern FFA Chapter competed in the District 3 Parliamentary Procedure contest held at Northwestern High School. Parliamentary Procedure is an assessment of students’ abilities to participate effectively in a business meeting or other group decision making situation. The team conducts a mock meeting and a written test based on Roberts Rules of Order and are evaluated by FFA Advisors from other districts. The advanced team consisted of Hanna Wilson (Chair), Dugan McLaughlin, Kade Tegtmeier, Preston Wilcox, Kirsten Boreman, Logan Garman, and Ava Stoller.

The novice team consisted of Kayla Cutter (Chair), Kaylee Cherry (Chair), Kate Johnson, Mallory Gilbert, Chloe Starcher, Addy Connelly, McKenna Connelly, and Emmalee Connelly. The advanced and novice teams both placed 1st in the District 3 contest and will advance to the state contest. The Novice will compete on December 11th and the Advanced team will compete on December 18th at the Delaware Area Career Center. Good luck to both teams!