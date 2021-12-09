Northwestern FFA Competes in Job Interview CDE

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

On Tuesday, November 9th, members of the Northwestern FFA Chapter competed in the district Job Interview contest held at Smithville High School.

The chapter had four members compete in the district job interview contest, Jadeyn Berry, Ava Stoller, Ella S, and Kayla Cutter. This career development event is designed to give FFA members the opportunity to learn about the interviewing process, as well as simulating a mock interview for a job in the agricultural industry. Members are required to fill out a job application, complete a cover letter, participate in an interview, and complete a follow up letter. Berry placed 3rd and Stoller placed 2nd in their respective divisions. Ella S. and Cutter placed 1st in their divisions and will advance to the state contest.