Northwestern FFA Competes in Sub-District Parliamentary Procedure

On Tuesday, November 16th, members of the Northwestern FFA Chapter competed in the Sub-District parliamentary procedure held at Black River High School. Northwestern had a novice and an advanced team compete in the parliamentary procedure contest.

The novice team was made up of Kayla Cutter (Chair), Kaylee Cherry (Chair), Kate Johnson, Mallory Gilbert, Chloe Starcher, Addy Connelly, McKenna Connelly, and Emmalee Connelly. The team placed 1st in the sub-district and will advance to Districts on December 2nd, 2021 at Northwestern High School.

The advanced team consisted of Hanna Wilson (Chair), Dugan McLaughlin, Kade Tegtmeier, Kirsten Boreman, Preston Wilcox, Logan Garman, and Ava Stoller. The team placed 1st overall and will compete in the district contest on December 2nd held at Northwestern High School.

Both contests are designed to test FFA members’ abilities in properly running a business meeting. Teams are scored on different abilities of parliamentary procedure, debates on main motions, the secretary’s minutes, and the chairpersons’ ability to run the meeting, a written test, and the overall look of professionalism throughout the team. Congratulations to both teams!