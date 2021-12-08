Northwestern FFA Earns 2 Star Chapter

Share Facebook

During the National Convention, on October 28, 2021 Northwestern FFA was awarded a 2 Star National Chapter Award. This application was filled out last year by Valerie Imhoff and Riley Stull, who were the Chapter’s President and Vice President. During the spring, the application was submitted to the state to be judged. The application scored high enough to go on to be judged at the National Level. During the summer, the application is judged at the National Level where it is given its final placing that is announced at convention. The National Chapter Award has three categories that chapter lists our events under. These categories are Growing Leaders, Building Communities, and Strengthening Agriculture. The Chapter events that were highlighted in the Growing Leaders category were hosting our summer officer retreat, having members participate in at least one Career Development Event a year, and attending the National Convention Viewing Party. The events in the Building Communities category were participating in the Wayne County Fair Recycling, participating in Operation Chirsitmas Child, and organizing a Feed a Farmer event. The events in the Strengthening Agriculture category were having members volunteer in the Wayne County Truck and Tractor Pull two times a year, hosting a recruitment day for 7th and 8th graders, and selling sausage as a chapter fundraiser. These are just a few of the numerous events our chapter included in the National Chapter Award. Winning a National Chapter Award is a lot of hard work and dedication, thank you to all of our members and officers for all their hard work! Congratulations to Valerie Imhoff and Riley Stull for all their hard work on writing this application!