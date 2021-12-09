Northwestern FFA Members Compete in State Job Interview

Share Facebook

On Saturday, December 4th, Ella S and Kayla Cutter competed in the State Job Interview contest in Columbus, Ohio. Ella placed 1st in the sophomore division and 4th overall in the finals and Cutter placed 5th in the freshman division.

This career development event is designed to give FFA members the opportunity to learn about the interviewing process, as well as practice interviewing for a job. Members are required to fill out a job application, complete a cover letter, create a resume, participate in a mock interview, and complete a follow up letter.