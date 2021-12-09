Northwestern FFA Participates in Operation Christmas Child

At the beginning of November, the Northwestern FFA Chapter began a community service project with Samaritan’s Purse. This group is a nationwide, non-denominational Christian, non-profit organization that provides spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world. As this project took place, the chapter welcomed donations from its members. By the collection date, November 19th, the chapter was able to collect and box a total of 84 boxes to donate to this charity. Thank you to everyone who contributed! 

