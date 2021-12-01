Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 1, 2021

Share Facebook

We start a new month with mild air trying to maintain its grip on the region. In all actuality, our air mass today is exactly the same as yesterday, but the slightly cooler difference in our temps comes with less sun. Clouds will be on the increase today. A disturbance coming out of the MO valley, across southern IL and southern IN will be here this afternoon and evening. We will see a good deal of clouds to finish the day and afternoon in Ohio, and will also look for showers bringing a few hundredths to .4″ over 70% of the area from I-70 south. All of those factors mean we end up just a little cooler today than yesterday, but we are above normal for early December.

Full sunshine is back for tomorrow, Friday and Saturday, with warmer air dominating. WE remain above normal for daytime highs, and see no precipitation. Sunday starts with sun, but clouds develop quickly. A cold front comes through Sunday afternoon and overnight, bringing rains from .1″-,6″ with coverage at 90%. We turn much colder behind that front.

Partly sunny skies return on monday, but we are very chilly. We end up with sun most of Tuesday as well, but will have to deal with clouds building late in the afternoon. However, temps moderate sharply late Tuesday as well, ahead of our next front. A strong cold front comes through overnight tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing rain. Rain may end as snow. and we could see some accumulations of wet snow before everything is done. Moisture equivalent on this front will be liquid of .25″-1.25″ over 100% of Ohio.

All told, through the next 10 days, we end up with 3 waves, each one bringing slightly more moisture potential than the previous. It adds up to some noteworthy 10 day rain/moisture totals, as shown on the map below. However, with the bigger moisture and higher coverage events holding off until the end of the 10 day window, we still feel we will get some opportunities to be out doing field work, whether late harvest cleanup, or fall tillage or something else, from now through the first half of December.