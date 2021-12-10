Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 10, 2021

Share Facebook

Clouds will be building today ahead of our next frontal passage but we also see strong southwest flow ahead of that same front. Strong winds developed yesterday and will be a feature today too, coming straight south to southwest. this will be the main feature that brings warming to the state today. Rain arrives in western and northern areas by late afternoon and evening, and then swings through the rest of the state overnight and through Saturday. Cold air will follow the front through, but we may not see cold air until tomorrow afternoon in many instances. There is a threat of any moisture that is left ending at wet snow as the cold air comes in, but we still like this as a primarily rain event. Snows will be noteworthy and newsworthy much farther west and north over WI, and northern MI. Our moisture totals for the event, in liquid equivalent will be half to 1.5″ with a few slightly higher totals, depending on where thunderstorms pop up. Yes, we do believe we will see several areas of thunderstorms overnight tonight and tomorrow morning in this warm sector.

We are much colder overnight tomorrow night and Sunday. However, we should see good sun Sunday. For next week, we bump temps dramatically on Monday and we will end up partly to mostly sunny, warm and dry Monday through Thursday midday. Temps will be as much as 20-25 degrees above normal in that stretch.

Our next cold front sweeps through quickly next Thursday afternoon and overnight. Moisture totals are not impressive, at a .4″ or less. However, this front does bring in colder air as we move back closer to normal. Models are trying to go a bit wetter now for the the rest of the 10 day forecast window, keeping clouds around Friday afternoon through Sunday and the threat of scattered rain or snow showers. However, there is plenty of disagreement as well on timing and amount, so we are going to insert chances of moisture, but are not going whole hog on promoting a much wetter pattern arrival for the week leading up to Christmas. We will take a look at things again after the weekend and see if we have better consensus and certainty.