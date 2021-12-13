Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 13, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sunny, warm and dry for the next two days. Temps become very mild today, and we stay well above normal on our daytime highs through Wednesday. Full sunshine dominates today and tomorrow. Some clouds are in here for Wednesday and we cant rule out a few hit and miss showers, but nothing of major consequence. Wednesday will be by far the warmest day and we can see temps Wednesday afternoon 20-25 degrees above normal, even with clouds limiting our solar influence.

A cold front sweeps through Ohio Thursday. This front brings rains from late morning through evening. Rain totals from the frontal passage will be .25″-.75″ with coverage at 100%. Additionally, we see a second wave of moisture move up from the southwest later Friday through Saturday adding another .25″-1″ over Ohio. However, the higher end of the range comes with thunderstorms in central and southern Ohio. The map below shows rain totals from the two events combined, from Thursday through Saturday night.

We turn colder behind the front with the coldest temps in here for Sunday night and monday. We will be well below normal those days, but temps moderate rather quickly for Tuesday and Wednesday. We are dry for the most part over Ohio too, but have to watch for some showers sneaking into far southern Ohio next Tuesday midday to afternoon, as a system passes by to our south over KY and WV. .