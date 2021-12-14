Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 14, 2021

Share Facebook

Sunny warm and dry today. Temps will be easily above normal. However, we end up with the warmest day tomorrow, and may be able to see record or near record highs for December 15th. Clouds will be on the increase tonight, and we expect a lot more clouds through the day tomorrow, which makes the warm up for Wednesday even more impressive. We have to allow for some hit and miss scattered showers after midnight tonight through tomorrow, but most of the state that sees rain will be looking at a few hundredths to a tenth or two, as this just will be “warm sector” rain ahead of our coming cold front. That front arrives Thursday, bringing rain, mostly midday and afternoon. Rain totals are expected to be from .1″-.6″ with 60% coverage, most of that coming north of a line from Youngstown to Cincinnati.

We are dry for a large part of Friday over Ohio, but late in the day and through Saturday we see a second surge of moisture coming up from the southwest. Thunderstorms can be part of this second wave of moisture, particularly in central and southern parts of the state. As such, we are keeping rain totals in that time frame at .25″-1.5″ with coverage at 80% of the entire state. Moisture should be done by late Saturday. The map below shows combined rains from the Thursday frontal passage and the Friday night-Saturday second wave.

We swing back drier again behind that round of rain. We are much colder for Sunday, but should see clouds give way to sun. Then Monday through Friday we can expect partly to mostly sunny skies and temps that are not quite as cold. In fact, we think temps for most of that week will be normal to even a bit above normal on average.