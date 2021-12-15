Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 15, 2021

Share Facebook

Very warm air dominates today. We can see near record highs over a large part of the state and wont rule out that a few records could fall. However, that is less likely due to the fact that we will also be dominated by clouds today, and those clouds could trigger a few minor showers, especially over the northern part of the state. By minor, we mean only a few hundredths to a tenth or two, but it will still be moisture. A cold front will pass tomorrow, and bring an entirely different airmass to bear in Ohio. The cold front passes midday to afternoon, and seems to want to put down its best moisture in southern Ohio. Even still, we will look for .25″-.75″ over Ohio with coverage at 70%. Northwestern parts of the state will be the most likely to miss out.

Friday will turn out mostly dry, at least into mid afternoon. But a second wave of moisture will lift northeast into the state late Friday afternoon and evening, continuing in to midday Saturday. This will be limited to areas in southern Ohio, mostly south of I-70. However, there still is a threat of some thunderstorm action, mostly in SW Ohio, so rain totals for this period will be .25″-1″ with 70% coverage south of I-70. We see no moisture north of I-70. Combined totals for tomorrow through Saturday midday are shown below.

Sunday will be significantly colder as Canadian high pressure sits on top of Ohio for the daytime hours. But, we then see south flow come up the backside of the low, and that will moderate temps for Monday through next Friday. We expect partly to mostly sunny skies monday through Thursday. Next Friday (Christmas Eve) we may have to deal with a little moisture coming in from the west, triggering scattered rain or wet snow showers. Moisture is not impressive, but we are not ready to call the Christmas Eve period fully dry as of now either. There is still plenty of time for this system to evolve and/or adjust track. We do not expect snow of any consequence at this time.