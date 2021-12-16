Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 16, 2021

Share Facebook

A cold front sweeps through the state today. However, we really do not see temperatures fall off dramatically until late in the day, and the effects of the air mass change may get buried in the normal overnight move of temps that we see anyway. Still, the front will bring some scattered precipitation hiss midday and afternoon, with rain starting just ahead of midday in NW Ohio, and sweeping through the rest of the state. Rain totals will be from a few hundredths to half an inch today. Coverage will be pushing 70% of the state. We take a break tonight through tomorrow afternoon. Then our second wave of moisture starts to lift up in to southern Ohio tomorrow afternoon, staying mostly south of I-70 to start. The moisture continues to lift northward overnight and through Saturday, eventually getting 100% coverage with rain totals of .1″-1″. Thunderstorms make up the higher totals, mostly in southern OH. The map below shows rain totals from today through Saturday, and remember, this comes in two waves, the second more impressive than the first.

We turn out partly sunny and colder for Sunday, but expect that cold air to only linger for a day or so. Temps moderate starting on Monday. Then we are sunny and dry Monday through Friday, with dominant sunshine through Thursday. On Friday (Christmas Eve) we see a few more clouds around, but we are leaving significant moisture out of the forecast. Christmas day looks mild and dry, so we expect no major problems in the week run up to Christmas.