Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 17, 2021

Dry weather today as we are in a little bit of a pause between waves of moisture moving over the eastern corn belt. WE should start with sunshine today and have clouds increase this afternoon. Round two of scattered rain showers pushes into southern Ohio this evening and then lifts northward through the overnight and the entire day tomorrow. We expect 100% coverage over Ohio of rains from .1″-1″. The heavier rains will be over the southern half of the state where rains last longer and we can see some better potential for thunderstorms. All action will be done by sunset or shortly thereafter tomorrow. The map below shows 24 hour moisture potential from tonight through tomorrow night.

We turn out partly sunny and colder for Sunday, with below normal temps. Then the rest of next week we flip flop back and forth on either side of normal, but end up with an average for the week of slightly warmer than normal. We should see partly to mostly sunny skies all the way from Monday through Friday.

Friday night, rain showers try and push back in with a minor, fast moving system for Christmas eve night through sunrise Christmas morning. Rain totals can be .25″:-.75″ with 80% coverage. But, moisture leaves quickly, and we should end up with a dry rest of Christmas as clouds give way to later day sun. Dry weather holds into the 26th as well. The extended period is dry too, with no major threat of moisture from the 27th through the 2nd. We may see a few flurries early on in the period, but nothing dramatic.