Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 2, 2021

Drier weather settles into Ohio for the rest of the week, and warmer air as well. We expect better sunshine today, but may see a few more clouds in northern areas this afternoon and overnight tonight. Those clouds linger through tomorrow late morning in north central and northeastern OH area, before turning sunny. The rest of the state should be partly to mostly sunny. Temps will be above normal.

WE cool off some Saturday, but still are pleasant with dry weather and high pressure in play. Clouds increase Sunday and temps moderate again ahead of a cold frontal passage Sunday night. That front brings rains of .1″-.5″ to 90% of Ohio Sunday night through early monday, and the moisture is shown below.

We turn dramatically colder behind that front for Monday and Tuesday, with temps the coldest they have been for this season so far. Moisture returns in the cold air mas overnight Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, bringing snow showers to a majority of Ohio. We expect this will bring our first significant snow event to Ohio, with many areas seeing potential for 1-3″. This is just a knee jerk look at the event as we see it now, not an official forecast. WE will put out our official snow totals for the event Monday morning of next week.

We stay chilly for the balance of Wednesday, but should get clouds ti break for sun. Thursday starts with sun and then clouds increase. Temps moderate for Thursday ahead of yet another front. That front moves through overnight Thursday night and Friday, bringing rain on the order of .25″-1″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. Temps swing back colder behind that front.

This forecast has plenty of moisture over the 10 day period combined. However, we view the next 3 and a half days as our main opportunity for field work, whether fall tillage or the remnants of harvest. After this weekend, it gets much tougher going forward