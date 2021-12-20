Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 20, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We have a pretty dry week ahead of us as we move toward the Christmas holiday weekend. We should see plenty of sunshine the next 5 days, with clouds only building late Christmas eve afternoon. We should not be as chilly as we saw over most of Ohio yesterday. We may not be overly warm, and will actually expect to yo-yo back and forth a bit, but generally speaking for the week we should average normal to slightly above normal. There can be some bigger wind potential for Wednesday with a bit cooler north flow, but nothing significant.

As the clouds build Christmas Eve afternoon, we will keep an eye out for a few sprinkles overnight Christmas Eve night into early Christmas Morning. Moisture totals will be minimal, mostly a few hundredths to a tenth or so, but we only see 60% coverage over areas from US 30 northward, By midday on Christmas, the moisture is much farther south, setting up over KY and WV. We expect sun to push back through the clouds to give us a nice finish to Christmas, and no major travel trouble are expected anywhere in the state. We finish the holiday weekend with full sunshine Sunday, and temps still normal to a bit above.

Monday is dry with sun early, but increasing clouds later on . Our only big threat of moisture in the next 10 days follows right after, with showers and storms likely for Tuesday the 28th by midday, and that rain event runs into Wednesday the 29th . Rain totals can be .25″-1.25″ with 100% coverage over Ohio. The bigger parts of that rain range will be in central and southern Ohio, but every one gets wet. The map below shows a very preliminary look at what could be coming our way.

We should swing much colder air behind that front for the balance of the 10 day period and starting the extended 11-16 day window, with rain free days expected for the 30th and 31st, right on into 2022 on Jan 1.