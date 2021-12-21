Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 21, 2021

Share Facebook

No change in the short term forecast this morning. We are sunny and dry through Friday morning. Temps today will be just a touch warmer than yesterday, then tomorrow – cooler than today as cold, Canadian air pushes back into the eastern corn belt. Then Thursday temps moderate again on south flow, which continues through Friday. We see a warm front pass Friday, with rain developing for the afternoon, and then continuing through Christmas Eve overnight into early Christmas morning. Moisture totals will be a few hundredths to .5″ with coverage at 100% of the state. By sunrise Christmas morning we will be done with precipitation, and will turn out partly sunny for Christmas Day. We stay dry for the 26th too, to finish out our holiday weekend. The Christmas eve precipitation event is shown below.

Overnight Sunday night into the 27th we see minor moisture sweeping through, a few hundredths to a few tenths. A second wave of moisture comes overnight the 27th into the 28th. However, this moisture is not nearly as concentrated or impressive as we were seeing 24 hours ago for later the 28th into the 29th. Right now, combined, we are projecting .25″-.75″ of moisture (rain) for the 48 hour period from Sunday midnight through Tuesday midnight. Coverage will be around 70%.

We go dry for the balance of the 10 day forecast period, from next Wednesday through Friday Temps will be cooler, but we should see sun break through Wednesday afternoon (29th) and see partly to mostly sunny skies for the 30th and 31st too. On New years eve, we are watching a system trying to develop off to the southwest over the central and southern plains. However, track is very uncertain. There can be decent rains with this system, but it could stay well south, or lift right up in here. That will be what we watch closely over the coming days. If that system misses us, it will be well into 2022 before we see our first good moisture in the extended 11-16 day period.