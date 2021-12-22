Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 22, 2021

Share Facebook

Colder today as Canadian air pushes down across the Great Lakes and takes control of the eastern corn belt. We should turn out partly to mostly sunny, though, and benefit from that solar radiation a bit. FYI…the days start getting longer today, which will cause some folks to do a happy dance. Dry weather holds tomorrow as well, but we do see a minor system moving across WI, MI and Ontario that will produce a lot of clouds, and some of those can sneak south into our northern tier counties, especially tomorrow afternoon. Christmas Eve on Friday will feature sun to start, but clouds increase through the day. We cant rule out a few spits/sprinkles overnight into early Christmas morning,

Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy and damp, as rain showers move through. The best action will be midday and afternoon with rain totals of .1″-.6″ over 75% of the state. The map above shows our Christmas moisture. We dry down Sunday the 26th with partly sunny skies, but clouds are back overnight, bringing another round of showers to start the week Monday morning and midday. Rain totals there will be a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at 90%. A brief break in precipitation will be in monday night, but then showers and thunderstorms are back for Tuesday midday and afternoon, with rain totals out of that wave at .25″-1.25″ but coverage at 60%. We do not expect any moisture Tuesday to make it much farther north of US 30.

Wednesday and Thursday next week are precipitation free with partly to mostly sunny skies. We do see our next frontal complex coming in for New Years Eve next Friday. That system brings rain again with potential for up to at least half an inch. However, track will be very important. Temps will be above normal all week next week, and all precipitation will be in the form of rain, thanks to the moderate temps.