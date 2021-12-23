Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 23, 2021

Share Facebook

A little warmer today as winds spend a good part of the day singing back to the southwest. We expect decent sunshine, but may end up with a few more clouds later in the afternoon and at night. Tomorrow, sun will be followed by increasing clouds, and we see a few scattered showers developing as we move toward midnight. Rain will be with us off and on through Christmas Day. Rain totals will be a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at almost 100% of Ohio. A gray day for sure, but temps stay well above normal. We are dry again on Sunday with mild temps holding in.

Showers return overnight Sunday night through monday midday, with the likely outcome being .1″-.5″ over 80% of Ohio. After a 12-18 hour break monday afternoon and monday night, showers and storms return for Tuesday midday through the overnight. Thunderstorms will be most likely in central and southern Ohio, but rain totals will be .25″-1″ over 100% of the state. The map below shows rain totals from Sunday night through Tuesday night.

We put together a couple of precipitation free days for next Wednesday and Thursday. Temps will hold in at slightly above normal levels, But a very strong frontal complex comes together for the end of next week on New Years Eve. This front looks to have significant moisture potential of .25″-1.25″ along with a big drop in temps for the new year and also some strong gusty winds. While there is plenty of time for this system to change in both course and strength, it looks right now like we will make a bit of a stormy transition into 2022.