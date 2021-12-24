Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 24, 2021

Share Facebook

Mild air holds over the state through the Christmas weekend. Honestly, most of next week will be above normal as well, but much colder air is lurking off to the west and north, looking to blast in early in 2022. While we will be mild here in the short term, we are also going to be on the wet side, as we have a couple of systems looking to move through. Today, we feature a mix of clouds and sun over Ohio, but more clouds in the north and more sun in the south. Clouds thicken tonight and rain showers develop near or after midnight. Those rain showers continue through most of Christmas Day tomorrow, so make sure you grab the umbrella before heading to grandma’s house. Rain totals for Christmas will be .1″-.7″ as we see potential for some moderate periods of rain streaking across the central and northern areas.

We put together a dry break in the forecast the day after Christmas. Sunday will stay mild, with partly sunny skies. However clouds build late in the day again, overnight we see our next batch of moisture. Showers develop after midnight again, and run through midday monday. That round of moisture adds up to half an inch or less, with coverage at 80% of Ohio. Another almost 24 hour break in the moisture comes for monday afternoon through the first part of Tuesday. But rain and thunderstorms are back Tuesday midday, continuing over night and then scattered showers linger through most of Wednesday. That round of moisture can trigger totals of .25″-1.25″ and 100% coverage.

We are rain free for net Thursday as well as New Years Eve on Friday. We are pushing our net frontal passage back into New Year’s Day, but it still is strong. We expect rain through the entire day, totaling .25″-1.5″ with coverage at 100%. Rain may be able to end as some snow, because a significant drop in air temperatures should be immediately behind the frontal passage. We look to start 2022 off with a bigtime change to colder air. Any snow that finishes up on the 1st will be minor, though. The most impressive cold air likely arrives the 3rd, 4th and forward.

This forecast is wetter and more active now, starting with Christmas day. The map below shows 10 day moisture potential…this will all be rain, and we will start off 2022 with a fairly soggy soil profile if we end up verifying the above moisture totals from each of these rounds of precipitation.