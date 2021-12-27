Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 27, 2021

Share Facebook

A soggy start to the week and we are also looking at a substantial pattern change in our 10 day forecast window.

Rain moves through Ohio today with .25″-.1″ totals and 80% coverage. The moisture actually started moving in overnight, but will linger in to mid afternoon today. The heaviest rains today will be over the northern third of the state. We take a bit of a break in the moisture overnight tonight and tomorrow morning. However, a second wave of moisture comes up from the southwest starting tomorrow midday and lasts into early Wednesday morning. Rain totals from that second wave will be another .25″-1″ with coverage at 100%. Rain totals by Wednesday sunrise are shown below.

We will be dry and rain free Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Temps will stay normal to slightly above normal. However, a strong frontal complex is on the way for New Years Day. We end up with 100% of the state getting rain on New Years, with rain totals .25″-.75″ over the northern half of the state, but we can be half to 2″ or more in southern Ohio, but the heaviest will be near the Ohio River, Much colder air comes in behind the front too, so moisture that lingers into Sunday the 2nd can come as wet snow. We are not looking at huge accumulation potential, but with the drop in temps, some wet snow flakes are likely as we finish next weekend.

Significantly colder air is in for the balance of the 10 day peirod, for next Monday through Thursday. We will be well below normal during that period. Cold, polar air will be on the move in early January. This week we are seeing temps stay below zero for daytime highs back in the northern plains….while we don’t expect that kind of air here exactly next week, it serves as an indicator of what kind of change we could be looking at…just 48 hours ago, the northern plains saw daytime highs in the lower 30s.