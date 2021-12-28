Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 28, 2021

Share Facebook

Rain moves through the state again today, as a second wave of moisture surges in from the southwest. Rain starts at midday or a bit sooner in west central and SW Ohio, and then sweeps through the rest of the state building north and east through the afternoon, evening and overnight. Precipitation should be mostly liquid, but we wont rule out some wet snow flakes trying to mix in from US 30 northward. Overall, precipitation totals totals from this wave will be .25″-1″ liquid equivalent and we should see 100% coverage. By sunrise tomorrow morning we should be mostly done with this round of moisture. Clouds hold firm through most of the day Wednesday. Rain returns to the far southern part of the state tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Rains over the southern quarter of Ohio will be another .25″-.5″ on 60% coverage. Thursday daytime hours will bring scattered light moisture to over the central and northern parts of Ohio, Totals should be less than .2″ though. Still, that means we are looking at a very soggy scenario the next couple of days. The map below shows combined moisture in liquid equivalent today through Thursday sunset.

We should be precipitation free for Friday on New Year’s Eve, and we may squeeze out a dry start to New Years day as well. However, big changes are in store for the turn of the New Year. A strong storm complex will come out of the Central plains Saturday, moving through the eastern corn belt for New Years afternoon and overnight. Rain and thunderstorms will be seen to start as temps remain mild the last part of this week. However, much colder air comes in behind the cold front, and that brings the potential for rain to end as snow overnight New Years night into January 2nd. No accumulation expected at this time. The precipitation from this early 2022 storm will be impressive, as there can be some heavier thunderstorms in far southern Ohio. Liquid totals can be from half to 2″ over 100% of Ohio. Sunday the 2nd will see some lingering light wet snow and flurries, but again, no accumulation is expected at this point. We will continue to watch for changes in track and strength of this system, though, in the days ahead.

Much colder air is in full control for next week, Monday through Thursday. Temps will be normal to below normal. We expect a mix of clouds and sun. Temps may start to moderate by late Thursday afternoon and evening, leading to a milder Finish to the week next Friday, January 7th.