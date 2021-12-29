Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 29, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We turn out a little drier and less active today in the wake of yesterdays system exit. We expect a mix of sun and clouds for your Wednesday, but are not done with moisture completely either. Temps will be cool, but not overly cold today. Clouds are back late this afternoon into this evening, with moisture liftin gup into southern Ohio overnight. For the most part, through the overnight precipitation stays mostly south of I-70, then during the daytime hours tomorrow, we have clouds and some spits/sprinkles/flurries in over northern parts of the state. Liquid equivalent precipitation will be from .1″-.4″ over southern Ohio tonight and tomorrow, in northern areas we can see a few hundredths to a tenth or two.

We clear out tomorrow evening and overnight over most of the state, Friday will start out with partly to mostly sunny skies for New Years Eve, but clouds return for late in the day. Those clouds will be a precursor to a strong frontal complex that comes in for New Years Day. Rain and thunderstorms are likely over a large part of Ohio, but cold air is advancing as well, which an bring snow potential too. Given how yesterday’s system had snow develop farther south than we were anticipating, a lot of forecasters are starting to sound the alarm for a significant snow event over Ohio. Tl be clear, we are staying the course, keeping mostly rain, and then rain ending as a bit of wet snow Saturday night into Sunday. However, most of the outcome of the system, in terms of rain, snow and how much comes down to track, and that is not locked in stone yet. And, you will be sure to hear all sorts of massive snow chatter from headline seeking “weather-ists” in the coming days. No mater rain or snow, we are looking at liquid equivalent precipitation from Friday night through Saturday of half to 2+” with coverage at 100%. The heaviest precipitation will be rain and thunderstorms in southern OH, but even half an inch of moisture in the north would be trouble if it all came as snow, so stay tuned. The map below shows 36 hour precipitation out of this system, ending Saturday at midnight.

Clouds and a few lingering flurries are likely on Sunday in the wake of the storm, with significantly colder temps. We stay chilly Monday through Wednesday with mixed clouds and sun. Thursday will be partly sunny and milder, but we have to watch for a front late next week on Friday, that can bring clouds, a bit of moisture and colder air back to the state.