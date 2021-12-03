Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 3, 2021

Share Facebook

Dry weather in control over the next 2 full days, and most of Sunday as well. Sunshine will be in control again today in most areas, but we will have to watch for some clouds to start the day in northern areas. Temps will be above normal, but may not be quite as warm as yesterday. Tomorrow we are a couple degrees cooler than today. Sunday starts with sunshine, but clouds increase quickly in the afternoon. A cold front passes in the evening and overnight, triggering rain over all of Ohio. we look for rain totals of .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. The map below shows rain from late afternoon Sunday through sunrise monday.

Much, much colder air dominates for monday and Tuesday. We see strong NW flow in the cold air surge on Monday, and that likely brings clouds and lake effect snow to north central and especially northeast OH. Accumulations will be likely. The rest of the state just see a mix of clouds and sun and well below normal temps both monday and tuesday. Our next disturbance comes in overnight Tuesday night through midday Wednesday. However, the threat of snow is farther north, staying mostly in MI and Ontario, while a southern wave is developing for that period down into the KY and TN valley areas. That southern moisture can extend up in to the southern 25% of Ohio as well. Overall, we wont rule out a potential for a couple of inches of wet snow in the norther tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and up to .4″ of rain in the south. The rest of us will see clouds. Those clouds break in all areas next Wednesday afternoon.

We are dry with sunshine returning net Thursday. We stay mostly dry for Friday. Clouds return for Saturday the 11th and Sunday the 12th with rain likely. Two day rain totals will be up to .75″ with coverage at 90% the state as we finish the 10 day forecast window.