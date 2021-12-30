Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 30, 2021

Share Facebook

Clouds around today as some moisture tries to move across the Buckeye state. We will be dealing with a little bit of light moisture lingering through at least midday in southern Ohio, and then a few spits and sprinkles in the northern third of the state as well. Some of this started overnight in far southern and southwestern Ohio. Rain totals from this batch of moisture will be a few hundredths to a few tenths, with 60% coverage over Ohio. Clouds can break for sunshine later this afternoon. We start tomorrow sunny and dry, but clouds then increase again tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of our next major storm complex.

That system arrives after midnight New Years eve and then continues to track across Ohio through the daytime hours New Year’s Day. We still expect mostly rain, and we expect some of that to be heavy, especially in southern Ohio. We are putting rain totals at .5″-2″ with coverage at 100% of the state. Where the forecast gets dicey is with cold air arriving late Saturday afternoon and evening, and continuing to funnel in overnight Saturday night into Sunday. While we think the bulk of the moisture is done before the cold air arrives, anything that is left can end as snow. We are leaving major accumulations out of the forecast at this time, keeping them north over Ontario and MI. However, what we said 24 hours ago still holds this morning…any snow potential depends on the exact track of the low…right now we still feel confident that we stay mostly in the warm sector, but we will look again for tomorrow morning’s update.

Much colder air is in for the finish of the weekend, with well below normal temps for Sunday. That cold air holds through Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. While we cant rule out flurries on Sunday and expect a lot of clouds, we see better sunshine potential for the first half of next week, Lake effect snow is possible monday and tuesday, but highly localized and minor in scope. Strong north and west winds enable that set up, and also keep a colder feel to our temps.

Our air mass moderates a bit Thursday, but we expect more clouds with the milder push, and a few scattered showers again. We think moisture will be limited to a few hundredths to a tenth or two. Drier weather returns with some sunshine for next Friday and Saturday to round out our 10 day forecast window.