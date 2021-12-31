Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 31, 2021

Share Facebook

Sun will be followed by clouds today. Temps stay mild through the day. We are gearing up for a significant storm complex to roll through the eastern corn belt from tonight through Sunday. Rain develops after midnight tonight, and we expect rain to continue tomorrow. We feel the track of low pressure will be such that we end up in the warm sector of this system for almost all of Saturday. Cold air is still on the way, and will start to push in tomorrow night in NW Ohio. This can move precipitation back over to wet snow, as a second wave of moisture comes through during the evening and overnight hours. NW Ohio can see 1-3″ of snow by Sunday morning but the rest of the state just sees a minor change over to wet snow flakes and totals of nor more than a fresh coating. Still, liquid equivalent precipitation from the system will be half to 2″. There still is some model disagreement on track of low pressure, so there is opportunity for change once we get into the thick of things tomorrow, but this is our best read on the likely outcomes right now.

Rain potential for Friday night through Saturday evening

Saturday night-Sunday Snow potential

Much colder air is in for Sunday. We expect clouds and some on and off snow flurries. No accumulations are likely but we will see snow around in some way shape or form for most of the day. Then for monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we stay dry, but chilly. Temps moderate late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Next Thursday a minor, fast moving front slides through and cold air returns. This triggers snow showers over most of Ohio, and we can pick up 1″-3″ with 80% coverage. The region is cold but precipitation free with Canadian high pressure in control for next Friday and Saturday, before temps moderate and get back closer to normal or a bit above normal for next Sunday the 9th.