Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 7, 2021

Colder today over Ohio, but we see better sunshine dominating. The core of this Canadian high pressure dome will be on top of us, leading to the coldest day since April. Temps will be well below normal. Winds will be subsiding though, which will be a good thing. We are precipitation free. Clouds may try and pick up a bit tonight, and we have to be on the lookout for some flurry action tomorrow. The available moisture is not spectacular, but we do see a small threat of light snow. Otherwise, we should not be quite as cold tomorrow, and feature a mix of clouds and sun once again.

Thursday clouds increase and we are much warmer. However, we are also watching a frontal complex push toward us, and it will kick off a more active precipitation cycle. From late Thursday through Saturday we expect 3 waves of moisture, each one more potent than the former, ending with some significant rain and thunderstorm potential for Saturday, especially in southern OH. Rain totals for the 3 day period, from late Thursday through Saturday night will be .5″ to 1.5″, and we wont rule out some higher totals in any thunderstorm area. This will definitely be a soggy finish to the week. The map below shows cumulative moisture to finish the week through Saturday midnight.

We turn colder immediately following the front for Saturday night and then all of Sunday. Partly sunny skies are expected to finish the weekend. Then next week turns out sunny and much warmer. Temps will be above normal monday through Friday, and we will be precipitation free at least through the entire period as well. In fact, the extended 11-16 day window continues the dry stretch all the way through the 20th. Our next threat of moisture holds off until the 21st the way it looks right now.