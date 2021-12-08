Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast December 8, 2021

Share Facebook

Partly sunny and not as cold today as winds start to shift around more to the southwest, especially in the afternoon. We see much warmer air arrive for tomorrow, pushing temps to above normal levels. However, moisture arrives too, late in the day, and we see a much more active and wet pattern to finish the week and through the first half of the weekend. Rain starts tomorrow overnight in a few locations, but likely waits to develop until Friday midday and afternoon in most Ohio. The heaviest rains come Friday night through Saturday. Event rain totals will be .5″-1.5″ over 100% of Ohio. The map below shows our latest thoughts.

We dry down some on Sunday with partly sunny skies but will be much colder again behind the Saturday cold front. However, the chill is short lived. We see significant warming as soon as monday, and will be above normal for Monday through Friday next week. We are dry for most of that stretch too, except for a few hiccups. The biggest of those will be overnight Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon, when we see a minor disturbance move through the great lakes and over parts of northern IN and northern OH. This may trigger a few scattered showers giving up to .25″ of moisture from US 30 north in Ohio. Coverage will be no more than 40% in those areas but we definitely can not call the day fully dry. South of US 30 we see no such issue, and instead decent sun. Then Thursday night into early Friday another minor front passes. That front may only trigger clouds and a slight wind shift, but we will continue to monitor for any precipitation development.

The extended forecast period remains mostly dry with our next threat of moisture waiting until closer to the 20th of December. The extended period also looks to stay warmer than normal in all parts of the state.