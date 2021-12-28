By Eric Richer, Ohio State University Extension
The annual Northwest Ohio Corn & Soybean Day is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14 in Founders Hall at Sauder Village in Archbold from 8:00 am to 2:45 pm. The program has a variety of speakers, farmer/retailer re-certification credits and 30 exhibitors sharing information on management practices for the 2022 crop production season. Key topics include Maximizing Wheat Potential (Dennis Pennington, MSU), Tar Spot (Pierce Paul, OSU), Bees and Beans (Reed Johnson, OSU) and Soil Compaction/Tire Inflation (Ian McDonald, Ontario).
The following continuing education credits for pesticide and fertilizer applicators are offered throughout the day:
- Private Pesticide Applicator Re-certification: 3 hrs in categories Core, 1, 2, and 6.
- Commercial Pesticide Applicator Re-certification: 3.5 hrs in categories Core, 2A, 2D, 9, 10C
- Fertilizer Applicator Re-certification (Private & Commercial): 1hr category 15p/15c
- Michigan: 5 hours
- Certified Crop Advisors: 5.0 hours IPM, CM, NM, and SW (1.5 hrs more with optional sessions)
- Pre-registration is $40 and should be postmarked by Jan. 3. Payment can also be made by credit card online or over the phone. Later registrations and at the door registrations are $50, space permitting. Registration includes coffee/rolls, lunch, and speaker materials. A more detailed agenda, list of sponsors and registration information can be found at https://go.osu.edu/cornsoybean2022. Contact Eric Richer, Extension Educator, Agriculture & Natural Resources, 419-337-9210 or richer.5@osu.edu for more information.