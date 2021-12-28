Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Eric Richer, Ohio State University Extension

The annual Northwest Ohio Corn & Soybean Day is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14 in Founders Hall at Sauder Village in Archbold from 8:00 am to 2:45 pm. The program has a variety of speakers, farmer/retailer re-certification credits and 30 exhibitors sharing information on management practices for the 2022 crop production season. Key topics include Maximizing Wheat Potential (Dennis Pennington, MSU), Tar Spot (Pierce Paul, OSU), Bees and Beans (Reed Johnson, OSU) and Soil Compaction/Tire Inflation (Ian McDonald, Ontario).

The following continuing education credits for pesticide and fertilizer applicators are offered throughout the day: