Ohio Farm Bureau launches new website

Ohio Farm Bureau, the state’s largest general farm organization, has launched a new website.

Enhancements to the new OhioFarmBureau.org include a new look, intuitive design for easy navigation and an upgraded engagement experience for members and those interested in Ohio agriculture.

“We designed this website to better serve our members as we continue to learn more about them and their needs when it comes to public policy, advocacy and our staff of experts,” said Pete Leonard, chief information officer for Ohio Farm Bureau. “It will also help tell the story of agriculture as it is chock full of valuable information about what our organization does on behalf of Ohio farmers and about the work farmers do every day to provide all of us with food, fiber and fuel.”

In addition, the clean, new layout of the website also highlights Ohio Farm Bureau’s involvement in our communitiesacross the state, including beneficial programs created by county Farm Bureaus, the amazing achievements of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation and the excitement behind the organization’s Young Agricultural Professionals.

Another goal of the new website is to find ways to better serve members and those interested in becoming a Farm Bureau member, by learning more about them and their role in Ohio agriculture. The results will offer a more personalized connection with the organization and a better understanding of how Ohio Farm Bureau can benefit members.

The updated website is also home to the latest news impacting agriculture, Ohio Farm Bureau’s podcasts, information about member benefits and group memberships, as well as free tools and resources exclusively for Ohio Farm Bureau members.