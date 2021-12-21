Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 232 | Winter Leadership Experience

Share Facebook

John and Sarah Bolte of the Ohio Farm Bureau state Young Ag Professionals Committee join us to discuss the upcoming Winter Leadership Experience conference. Dale has a report from the OFBF Annual Meeting with Brandon Kern and Melanie Strait-Bok from Farm Credit Mid-America and Matt visits with Jennifer Pemberton, Mahoning County Farm Bureau president after people have been releasing livestock from pens. All of that and more thanks to AgriGold!