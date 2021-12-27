Top 10 of 2021: No. 10

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

There were plenty of surprises in 2021 in general, and some surprises for me with regard to the top 10 web stories of the year. There are also some very 2021-type stories in what was, in many ways, a very surprising year.

The 10th highest level of web traffic in 2021 was: Weather, exports and acres will dictate corn prices: $4 and $8 are still possible

The crop prices were a huge story this year, finally moving into the range of solid profitability for the farmers producing them. Jon Scheve always has tremendous insights into the markets and he hit a Top 10 homerun with this one!