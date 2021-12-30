Top 10 of 2021: No. 3

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Nanci Griffith: Country music loses a legend at No. 3 was one of those big surprises for the year. I, for one, had never heard of Nanci Griffith before reading about her passing in one of Leisa Boley Hellwarth’s columns. We have long appreciated Leisa for her insights into all things legal and her on-farm approach. I learned a lesson that Leisa should also be appreciated for her cultural insights as well. Who knew? The answer: Leisa did.