Fall armyworm. Photo by Ohio State University Extension.

Top 10 of 2021: No. 4

December 30, 2021 Top Headlines Leave a comment

The No. 4 story of the year was Unusual fall armyworm outbreaks.

It does not happen often, but every once in a while something we share from the fine folks with Ohio State University Extension will really take off online. That was the case here with a very timely article on a very unusual situation in 2021 written by Kelley TilmonAndy MichelMark SulcJames Morris, and Curtis Young, CCA. Thanks to all we work with at OSU Extension for keeping us in the know, especially about strange happenings such as armyworm outbreaks in the fall. 

