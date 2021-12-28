Top 10 of 2021: No. 7

Share Facebook

The No. 7 story of 2021, Tar spot in Ohio: What we know and what we’re learning in 2021, was surprise, but not because of the subject matter. The article was authored by John Schoenhals, a Pioneer Field Agronomist in northern Ohio as a part of our Agronomy Update series featuring guest agronomists from around the state. While these articles always provide great insights and information, I don’t recall one of them ever making our top 10 before. Great job John! And thanks to all of the top-notch agronomists who so generously work with us to offer pertinent, timely information through the growing season.