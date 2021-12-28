Top 10 of 2021: No. 8

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

People have a way of seeing and hearing what they want to see and hear to align with their specific way of thinking. This is a reason (maybe THE reason) behind much of the societal division we saw in 2021. The rumor of the “cow tax” is an excellent example of how this can happen and why it can be so damaging. The No. 8 story: The “cow tax” chain of misinformation, is worth checking out again.