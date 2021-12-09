Twin Valley South MVCTC FFA members attend the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo

Share Facebook

This year the Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA Chapter had the opportunity to take a four-day trip to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. TVS was able to take 16 members and we traveled with Preble Shawnee. At convention, members are able to see FFA in a whole new way and at a whole new level. We had the opportunity to attend 3 sessions and listen to inspirational speakers. We also toured Tuttle Family Orchards and the Indianapolis Zoo and got to learn about them as well.

Not only was the trip very educational and inspirational, we were able to spend time with our friends, make new ones, see new things, go to the career show and expo and have a great time at the World’s Toughest Rodeo. We also celebrated member Sydney Flory on earning her American FFA Degree, something only ½ of 1% of all FFA members will ever achieve.