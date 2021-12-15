Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA Members Receive Blue Jacket Scholarships

Share Facebook

This fall, three of Twin Valley South’s first-year FFA members found out they had been awarded an FFA Blue Jacket as part of the Beck’s Blue Jacket program. As part of the hundreds of Students from across Ohio who either applied or were nominated to be a part of the Blue Jackets program, these members were given the gift of corduroy to cement their part in the FFA. The three members from TVS that will now be able to wear their own Official Dress are Lauren Cole, Tyler Hawley and Myleigh Lakes. The jackets these members received were sponsored by Superior Ag Solutions and the generous donations of Chris Petelle.

Since 2016, Beck’s Hybrids and the Ohio FFA Foundation have been committed to helping provide FFA jackets for first-year members. With the generosity shared from community supporters and the Beck’s Hybrids dealer network, the Ohio FFA Foundation has awarded more than 630 jackets since the program’s inception. “I am amazed each year how many jackets our Beck’s dealers donate to their chapters of choice. The support our Beck’s dealers give toward the FFA is overwhelming,” said Eric Rife, sales support manager at Beck’s Hybrids. “I enjoy hearing how the jacket recipients thank the donors. The students are very appreciative for what our dealers do.” Jacket donors included Beck’s Hybrids and 25 Beck’s Hybrids dealers, as well as other generous individuals and community supporters around the state. “For many members, having an FFA jacket is one of the first steps toward becoming a future leader in agriculture,” said Jessica Parrish, Executive Director of the Ohio FFA Foundation. “There are so many members that deserve to wear the blue jacket that may otherwise not be able to afford one. I am proud that the Ohio FFA Foundation partners with Beck’s Hybrids and donors around Ohio to help meet this need. Our supporters are truly opening doors of opportunity for these members.”

The Ohio FFA Foundation receives and processes applications every year, but wouldn’t be able to provide its members jackets without the help of selfless donors. Those interested in contributing to this program in the future should contact the Ohio FFA Foundation at jparrish@ohioffa.org. More information about the Blue Jackets program can be found at ohioffa.org/foundation/programs/blue-jackets. About the Ohio FFA Foundation: The Ohio FFA Foundation is a cooperative effort among education, business and industry to support and inspire Ohio’s 25,000 FFA members. FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.