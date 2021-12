http://www.ocj.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Web-Weather.mp3

December 2, 2021 — Drier weather settles into Ohio for the rest of the week, and warmer air as well. We expect better sunshine today, but may see a few more clouds in northern areas this afternoon and overnight tonight. Those clouds linger through tomorrow late morning in north central and northeastern OH area, before turning sunny. The rest of the state should be partly to mostly sunny. Temps will be above normal… More from Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin