Unverferth Mfg. names new VP of sales and marketing

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Unverferth Mfg. announces the appointment of Brett Unverferth as the new vice president of sales and marketing effective with the retirement of Dan Fanger on Jan. 7. Fanger has held a distinguished 56-year career with the company.

“We sincerely thank Dan for his career-long commitment to the company. His leadership role in helping grow the company through new programs, products and acquisitions have contributed greatly to the company’s growth through his five decades of service. We wish Dan the best in his well-deserved retirement,” said Larry Unverferth, president. “We are excited to promote Brett to this important role with the company to continue leading sales and marketing efforts into the future. Brett’s industry knowledge, relationship-building experience and leadership abilities will suit him well in his new role.”

Brett Unverferth began working in various roles at the company throughout high school and college. Upon graduation from The Ohio State University in 2000, he began his career in sales and marketing with New Holland. There, he worked in various marketing roles with increased responsibility throughout his tenure. In 2013, he rejoined the company as a territory manager covering northern Ohio. He is a grandson of co-founder Richard Unverferth.

“Brett is very customer focused with a unique skillset to continue leading the company’s sales and marketing group,” Fanger said. “His diverse experience with a large farm equipment company and additional sales experience with Unverferth Mfg. will be an asset as the company continues growing its offerings in a competitive marketplace. I look forward to watching as Brett continues building upon his grandfather’s vision to be a world-class farm equipment marketer and manufacturer.”