Utica FFA Attends the National FFA Convention

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By: Brianne Priest, 2021-2022 Utica FFA Reporter

Oct 26th-Oct 30th, 2021, 17 of our chapter members went to the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana. We had a blast while we were there. On our trip out to the convention we had a chance to tour Central State University and learn about their agriculture program, as well as how they became a land grant college.

On Thursday we spent the whole day at the convention. We were able to check out the career show and the shopping mall, as well as attend 2 of the sessions. We were able to see members from across the country receive various FFA awards. During the evening session, we saw Amanda Annett win first place in the national with her beef placement proficiency, we are all so proud of her and were so excited to celebrate her success. On Saturday of convention, we attended our third session and saw three graduates of our chapter receive their American degrees. Congratulations Amanda Annett, Autumn Drumm and Shaeley Warner for this accomplishment!

On Friday, we spent the day touring. We toured Tuttle orchards, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis Zoo. At Tuttle orchard we got to see and learn about their apple production. The explain their history, how they managed and care for their apples, the bees that help pollinate and how they make their own apple cider. While we were at the Speedway we got to ride all the way around the 2.5 mile track as our tour Gide told us about the history of the speedway, which started as a brick track and it is a time honored tradition to kiss the row of brick at the finish line. We all kissed the bricks! At the Indianapolis zoo we got to see a variety of animals including alligators, dolphins, tigers and zebras. We learned a lot on our tours and had a great time. Our Friday concluded with attending the World’s Toughest Rodeo.